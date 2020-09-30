You are here: Home - News -

News

Barclays pulls 75 per cent LTV deals

by:
  • 30/09/2020
  • 0
Barclays pulls 75 per cent LTV deals
Barclays is withdrawing its core range of 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) products tonight as it aims to manage its service levels.

 

Advisers who have already booked a case for one of the products will have until Friday 9 October to submit a full application.

Brokers wishing to book a case must submit a mortgage information sheet by the close of business today – however Barclays has warned that it expects today’s case booking limit to be reached earlier than normal.

On Monday the lender also announced it was removing a popular 85 per cent LTV deal.

In a notice to brokers today about the latest withdrawals, Barclays said: “For any new cases, which are yet to progress to successfully receive a booking, you will need to have secured a booking today.”

It noted that since reintroducing daily case booking limits, its booking desk has remained available late into the afternoon and evening on weekdays.

Barclays continued: “However please be advised that this week, due to the product withdrawal announced on Monday, our daily case booking limit has been reached prior to the early afternoon, and we anticipate that today’s booking limit will similarly, be reached earlier than normal today.”

 

Support service levels

Barclays said it was “streamlining the product range” to “further support our commitment to delivering a consistent service” and that it expected it to be a temporary measure.

“We can confirm that this is a short-term change as we expect to communicate new product options in due course,” it added.

The lender noted that it was maintaining a four working day time for underwriters to review new applications and that brokers should not contact it for an update within a week of case submission.

It added that to ensure applications progress effectively, brokers should provide all packaging requirements ahead of the initial underwriter case review.

 

The products withdrawn are:

For purchases, the fee-free two-year and five-year deals at 1.85 per cent and 1.99 per cent respectively.

For remortgages, the fee-free two-year and five-year deals at 1.82 per cent and 1.84 per cent respectively.

For purchase or remortgage five products are being removed including: a pair of two-year trackers at 1.67 per cent with £999 fee and 1.36 per cent with £1,999 fee; a two-year fix at 1.59 per cent with £999 fee.

And a three-year fix at 1.89 with no fee and a five-year fix at 1.79 with £999 fee.

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in vulnerable clients since the start of the Covid crisis?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
NatWest relaxes affordability rules for mortgage prisoners

NatWest has launched a hub for brokers advising mortgage prisoners which includes a relaxed affordability assessment that assesses the borrower’s...

Close