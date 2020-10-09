Halifax raises homemover and first-time buyer mortgage rates

Halifax has increased rates on a range of deals by as much as 0.61 per cent, effective from 9 October.

Rate changes include the homemover and first-time buyer mortgages, where two-year fixes at 75-80 per cent loan to value (LTV) with £999 fee have increased by 0.61 per cent to 3.11 per cent.

Meanwhile, two-year fixes at 75-80 per cent LTV with a £1,499 fee has gone up by 0.44 per cent to 2.9 per cent

Across the bank’s new-build offering, two-year fixed homemover and first-time buyer mortgages at 75-80 per cent LTV with a £999 fee have also increased 0.61 per cent to 3.31 per cent.

For affordable housing shared equity and shared ownership products offered to homemovers and first-time buyers, two-year fixes with a £999 fee at 75-80 per cent LTV have risen 0.61 per cent to 3.31 per cent.