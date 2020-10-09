You are here: Home - News -

Halifax raises homemover and first-time buyer mortgage rates

by:
  • 09/10/2020
  • 0
Halifax has increased rates on a range of deals by as much as 0.61 per cent, effective from 9 October.

 

Rate changes include the homemover and first-time buyer mortgages, where two-year fixes at 75-80 per cent loan to value (LTV) with £999 fee have increased by 0.61 per cent to 3.11 per cent.  

Meanwhile, two-year fixes at 75-80 per cent LTV with a £1,499 fee has gone up by 0.44 per cent to 2.9 per cent 

Across the bank’s new-build offering, two-year fixed homemover and first-time buyer mortgages at 75-80 per cent LTV with a £999 fee have also increased 0.61 per cent to 3.31 per cent. 

For affordable housing shared equity and shared ownership products offered to homemovers and first-time buyers, two-year fixes with a £999 fee at 75-80 per cent LTV have risen 0.61 per cent to 3.31 per cent. 

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

