EWS1 cladding form guidance being reviewed by RICS

Prime minister Boris Johnson revealed the body had a “risk matrix” in the works to support the valuation of buildings under 18 metres during the Prime Minister’s Questions session on Wednesday.

This was in response to Matthew Offord, Conservative MP for Hendon, who said he found that advice issued by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) regarding unsafe cladding had also been extended to properties under 18 metres.

Offord asked if this meant there would be any specific advice for shorter buildings.

Johnson said buildings over 18 metres were being prioritised but added: “I understand that the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors is producing a risk matrix to support mortgage valuation under 18 metres, and that, led by the National Fire Chiefs Council, a risk prioritisation tool for blocks of flats will be available shortly.”

A spokesperson for RICS said: “We are working on a review of EWS1 and guidance generally with a range of industry stakeholders.

“Any changes made as a result of that review will still have to follow the most up to date government advice.”

Building safety fund

Offord also asked if the building safety fund to pay for works to remove unsafe cladding from residential buildings would cover properties under 18 metres.

Johnson said he would “look at” the possibility of extending the fund to these properties.

The fund, which was increased to £1.6bn in May, is available to building owners in the private and social sector.