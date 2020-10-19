You are here: Home - News -

News

Tenant demand leaps to four-year high – Paragon

by:
  • 19/10/2020
  • 0
Tenant demand leaps to four-year high – Paragon
Tenant demand hit a four-year high during the third quarter of 2020, with landlords in the North West and South West reporting the strongest levels of growth, according to research by Paragon Bank.

 

Nearly a third of landlords reported rising tenant demand during the three months to the end of September, the highest level since the third quarter of 2016.

The survey of more than 700 landlords also found one in 10 landlords reporting significant growth.

However, a clear regional divide in tenant demand appeared, with the strongest increases in the North West and South West, where almost half of landlords saw growth, followed by the East Midlands.

The weakest demand was seen in central London, with just 16 per cent of landlords seeing growth in the last three months.

Outer London was slightly stronger, with a quarter of landlords recording rising demand.

Paragon Bank managing director of mortgages Richard Rowntree said: “The record levels of tenant demand we saw being reported by the likes of Rightmove and Zoopla when the housing market reopened in May has started to feed through to landlords as tenants reassess where and how they want to live.

“Central London is clearly seeing the impact of Airbnb style landlords moving property into long-term lettings, as well as a desire for larger properties.

“Outside of London, demand is buoyant from the East of England, where 27 per cent of landlords are reporting growth in demand, to the North East and South West, where nearly half of respondents are telling us they are seeing positive growth.”

He added: “We expect this to continue for the foreseeable future and there’s a number of factors we’re seeing at play.

For example, there’s been growth in homeowners taking advantage of strong prices and selling to move into rented, people are looking to secure a new home ahead of entering a potential second lockdown, while students left it late to secure property for the new academic year.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Are you worried about getting cases completed before the 31 March stamp duty deadline?

View Results

  • RT @mortgagesols: #FinalistQuote - I’m so excited to have been nominated to represent what the Accord team has achieved in the last 12 mont…
  • RT @Rachel0404: Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford announces changes to COVID-19 restrictions in the country https://t.co/3ZTWGwTrjg
  • RT @mansfieldbs: We asked over 2,000 members by email about the importance of local branches. 80% of respondents said they believed having…
Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
UK faces ‘unprecedented uncertainty’, Bank of England boss warns

The UK faces “an unprecedented level of economic uncertainty,” Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has warned.

Close