Watch the full British Specialist Lending Awards 2020 ceremony and find out our social media winner

  • 29/10/2020
Watch the full British Specialist Lending Awards 2020 ceremony and find out our social media winner
The winners of the British Specialist Lending Awards 2020 were revealed yesterday afternoon.

 

As part of a unique online setting, winners were announced in 22 categories spanning the breadth of the industry.

You can watch the full awards video including the entertainment provided by Flo & Joan – please note their set contains adult themes and some strong language.

 

 

And below is the social media wall sponsored by Bluestone including all the best of the interaction from around the industry.

The winner of the best tweet and recipient of a £150 One4All voucher thanks to Bluestone was Pete Mugleston.

 

 

 

 

 

 

