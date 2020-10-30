You are here: Home - News -

HSBC discusses creating lasting value for clients at The Mortgage and Protection Online Event

  30/10/2020
HSBC discusses creating lasting value for clients at The Mortgage and Protection Online Event
HSBC will be examining how brokers can create lasting value for clients and build deeper relationships at The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020.

 

The Mortgage and Protection Online 2020 event will be taking place on Wednesday 11 November with a host of speakers covering the key topics from around the industry.

Amanda Fenner (pictured), head of south region and large loans for intermediaries at HSBC UK, will be hosting a video presentation called: Creating lasting value and deeper customer relationships in stormy waters.

She will discuss how and why advisers are so important to navigate the mortgage market at present and what borrowers need from one.

Fenner will also explain how you can ensure the value brokers create today with clients can last a lifetime.

 

Free to attend

The Mortgage and Protection Online 2020 event is free to attend and includes three distinct areas:

  • The auditorium: delivering a thought-provoking conference programme with live Q&A with the speakers
  • The exhibition area: enabling delegates to interact with lender BDMs on their virtual stands, as well as downloading or watching tailored content
  • The networking area: delegates can engage with their peers, sponsors and several interactive polls.

For more information, and for latest event updates visit: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-protection-event/

 

 

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

