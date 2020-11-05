You are here: Home - News -

News

Furlough scheme extended until March and self-employed grant boosted again

by:
  • 05/11/2020
  • 0
The government has announced a five-month extension of the furlough scheme while the self-employed will be eligible for a third grant worth up to £7,500.

The original furlough scheme was due to end in October but it was extended to cover the second lockdown period in England through to 2 December.

However, chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that furlough – the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) – will now run until the end of March 2021. It will provide 80 per cent of wages for hours not worked, up to a cap of £2,500 a month.

Meanwhile, self-employed workers who were expecting to receive a third grant of 55 per cent of trading profits for November to January (capped at £5,160) will now be eligible to receive 80 per cent of trading profits, capped at £7,500 for the quarter.

This is up from the original Self-employment Income Support Grant (SEISS) extension which was going to cover just 20 per cent of profits up to a maximum of £1,875 before the announcement of a second lockdown in England.

Sunak said: “I’ve always said I would do whatever it takes to protect jobs and livelihoods across the UK and that has meant adapting our support as the path of the virus has changed.

“It’s clear the economic effects are much longer lasting for businesses than the duration of any restrictions, which is why we have decided to go further with our support.

“Extending furlough and increasing our support for the self-employed will protect millions of jobs and give people and businesses the certainty they need over what will be a difficult winter.”

As part of the furlough extension, Sunak confirmed there are currently no employer contributions to wages for hours not worked. Employers will only be asked to cover National Insurance and pension contributions for hours not worked.

For an average claim, this amounts to five per cent of total employment costs or £70 per employee per month.

The Treasury added that the CJRS will be reviewed again in January to see whether economic improvements mean employers may need to contribute more towards employees’ pay.

This also means that the £1,000 Jobs Retention Bonus will now not be paid in February as it was set to encourage employers to keep people in work until the end of January.

Since the launch of the financial support schemes, over nine million jobs across the UK have been protected while self-employed people have already received over £13bn. Despite the extension, the three million or so excluded self-employed people will again miss out on the funding.

The chancellor also announced an increase to the upfront guarantee of funding for the devolved administrations from £14bn to £16bn.

This is on top of cash grants of up to £3,000 per month for businesses which are closed worth more than £1bn every month; £1.1bn is being given to Local Authorities, distributed on the basis of £20 per head, for one-off payments to enable them to support businesses; plans to extend existing government-backed loan schemes and the Future Fund to the end of January, and an ability to top-up Bounce Back Loans. Mortgage payment holidays for homeowners has also been announced.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Paloma is an award-winning journalist with six years' personal finance experience. She is a senior reporter at YourMoney.com.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Are you worried about getting cases completed before the 31 March stamp duty deadline?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Government and banks working on ‘risk-based’ cladding solution – FCA

The government and lenders are working on a more ‘risk-based’ approach to assessing properties with cladding, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)...

Close