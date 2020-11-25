You are here: Home - News -

News

Business rates frozen for 2021-22

by:
  • 25/11/2020
  • 0
Business rates frozen for 2021-22
Business rates will be frozen for 2021-22 the government has announced as part of the Spending Review.

 

The government is undertaking a fundamental review of the business rates system and said it is currently considering responses to the call for evidence issued earlier this year.

As a result, it will not be increasing the business rates multiplier in 2021-22.

“The government has decided not to proceed with a reset of business rates baselines in 2021-22 and will maintain the existing 100 per cent business rates pilots for a further year,” it said.

“In order to ensure that any decisions best meet the evolving challenges presented by Covid-19, the government will outline plans for 2021-22 reliefs in the New Year,” it added.

Local Authorities will be fully compensated for the reduced income, which is estimated to be around £125m next year.

The total could grow to £575m if the move is maintained over the following four years.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Spending Review 2020: The speech in full

Chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed his 2020 Spending Review in the House of Commons.

Close