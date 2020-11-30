You are here: Home - News -

News

NatWest requires payslips for furloughed borrowers returning to work

by:
  • 30/11/2020
  • 0
NatWest requires payslips for furloughed borrowers returning to work
NatWest has said an employer letter confirming work is no longer enough for mortgage applicants who have recently come off furlough.

 

The lender told brokers that borrowers will now need to provide evidence of their income, most likely in the form of payslips.

Anyone who cannot provide this will be rejected by the bank with changes taking effect from 1 December 2020.

In a note to advisers, NatWest said the policy had been updated to ensure that it is “doing the right thing for customers”.

For borrowers who have partially returned to work the earned income is acceptable and can be used, however the furlough income is not acceptable and cannot be used.

Flexi-furlough is not accepted as NatWest said this is not consistent and not evidence of a sustainable level of income.

And all applications including those being re-keyed or seeing material changes submitted on or after 1 December for employed customers must adhere to the new guidance.

The move comes after the government recently extended the Job Retention Scheme until March 2021.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Gen Life Re compares UK and global systems at Later Life Lending Event 2021

The Later Life Lending Online Event 2021 will open with a discussion about what the UK can learn about funding...

Close