Accord cuts 90 per cent LTV rates and reduces fees

  • 09/12/2020
Accord Mortgages his reducing the rates on its 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgage range as well as cutting the product fees and introducing cashback.

 

This includes a two-year fixed purchase and remortgage product at 3.69 per cent. The fee for this mortgage has been cut to £495 from £995, offers £750 cashback and free valuation. 

For remortgage customers, legal fees are included.  

There is also a two-year fixed remortgage deal with a rate of 1.84 per cent, down from 1.92 per cent at 75 per cent LTV. This product has a £495 completion fee, £250 cashback, and free legals and valuation.  

Furthermore, the two-year fixed at 85 per cent LTV has been reduced to 3.07 per cent from 3.19 per cent for house purchases. This mortgage has a £495 fee, £500 cashback and a free valuation. 

Elsewhere, the lender has reduced rates across its 75 per cent and 85 per cent LTV products by up to 15 basis points.  

The changes come into effect from 9am Thursday 10 December and will impact the new business residential range. Yorkshire Building Society will also apply the same changes to its 90 per cent LTV range. 

Accord product manager Jemma Anderson (pictured) said: “As part of our ongoing monitoring of the market, we have reviewed our rates and made selected reductions on our purchase products and incentives. 

“With these updates and improved 90 per cent LTV products we are pleased to offer a comprehensive and competitive range to support brokers and their clients.” 

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

