You are here: Home - News -

News

House prices hit fastest growth rate in four years

by:
  • 16/12/2020
  • 0
House prices hit fastest growth rate in four years
House prices continue to surge to new highs with the typical home rising in value by £13,000 in the 12 months to October to be worth £245,000, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

 

The ONS data highlighted the continued increase in demand since the re-opening of the housing market producing the fastest annual rate of growth in four years.

Prices rose by 5.4 per cent on average in the year to October an increase on the 4.3 per cent rise seen in the year to September.

On a month-on-month basis there was a 0.9 per cent rise in October, a slight slowing from the 1.5 per cent increase in September.

Larger properties continued to dominate the market, with the ONS suggesting the pandemic may have caused house buyers to reassess their housing preferences.

The average price of detached properties increased by 6.8 per cent in the year to October, in comparison to flats and maisonettes increasing by 2.3 per cent over the same period.

 

Scotland and Wales leading the way

England, Scotland and Wales all saw record high average prices in October, with Northern Ireland’s most recent average house price in Quarter three being the highest since Q4 2008.

Scotland led the way with an increase of six per cent over the year to October 2020, up from four per cent in the year to September 2020, with the average house price in Scotland now at £163,000.

Wales was close behind with a 5.8 per cent rise over the last 12 months, up from 4.4 per cent in September 2020, taking the average house price in Wales to £176,000.

And the average house price in England increased 5.4 per cent up from 4.4 per cent in the year to September 2020, with the average house price now at £262,000.

In Q3 the average house price in Northern Ireland increased by 2.4 per cent over the year and it remains the cheapest UK country to purchase a property in, with the average house price at £143,000.

Every region of England saw at least a three per cent rise in the average house price.

The East Midlands, North West, and Yorkshire and The Humber experienced the joint highest annual growth in average house prices at 6.6 per cent, with the South West also over six per cent growth.

 

Stamp duty cut pushing up prices

The ONS acknowledged that typically, a house purchase can take six to eight weeks to reach completion, therefore, this price data will reflect agreements after the stamp duty change.

It highlighted that the tax holiday may allow sellers to request higher prices as buyers’ overall costs are reduced.

Anna Clare Harper, chief executive of SPI Capital, noted that even though the numbers are a little dated, they show a more complete picture than other house price indices.

“This is important, as in 2020 in particular, heady house price increases have been reported. This alone has been known to influence people’s buying decisions, through a fear of missing out,” she said.

Harper added that the volume of transactions covered was still significantly below the previous year, with transactions in England 32.4 per cent lower than October 2019.

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Second lockdown slows inflation to crawl

Covid-19 restrictions and the ‘Black Friday effect’ pushed the UK’s CPI inflation rate down to 0.3 per cent from 0.7...

Close