Equity Release Awards – the winners

 

The 2020 awards were postponed from November due to the Covid-19 pandemic with winners announced through a special virtual ceremony.

Congratulations to all the winners and those shortlisted.

 

Best Financial Adviser – 5 or fewer advisers sponsored by LV=
Fluent Lifetime

 

Best Financial Adviser – 6-19 advisers sponsored by Just
Viva Retirement Solutions

 

Best Financial Adviser – 20+ advisers sponsored by Canada Life
Equity Release Supermarket

 

Best Individual Adviser sponsored by Pure Retirement
Amanda Parsons, AAP Financial Solutions

 

Best Distributor for Development & Support sponsored by Hodge
Premier Equity Release Club

 

Best Conveyancer
Equilaw

 

Best Surveyor
Countrywide Surveying Services

 

Best BDM sponsored by Mortgage Solutions
Sanjay Gadhia, more2life

 

Best Provider for Development & Support sponsored by Equilaw
Pure Retirement

 

Best Provider for Product Innovation sponsored by Equity Release Supermarket
Pure Retirement

 

Best Provider Lifetime Mortgages sponsored by Equity Release Council
more2life

 

Outstanding Contribution
Claire Barker, Equilaw

 

 

