Equity Release Awards – the winners

The 2020 awards were postponed from November due to the Covid-19 pandemic with winners announced through a special virtual ceremony.

Congratulations to all the winners and those shortlisted.

Best Financial Adviser – 5 or fewer advisers sponsored by LV=

Fluent Lifetime

Best Financial Adviser – 6-19 advisers sponsored by Just

Viva Retirement Solutions

Best Financial Adviser – 20+ advisers sponsored by Canada Life

Equity Release Supermarket

Best Individual Adviser sponsored by Pure Retirement

Amanda Parsons, AAP Financial Solutions

Best Distributor for Development & Support sponsored by Hodge

Premier Equity Release Club

Best Conveyancer

Equilaw

Best Surveyor

Countrywide Surveying Services

Best BDM sponsored by Mortgage Solutions

Sanjay Gadhia, more2life

Best Provider for Development & Support sponsored by Equilaw

Pure Retirement

Best Provider for Product Innovation sponsored by Equity Release Supermarket

Pure Retirement

Best Provider Lifetime Mortgages sponsored by Equity Release Council

more2life

Outstanding Contribution

Claire Barker, Equilaw