Equity Release Awards – the winners

The 2020 awards were postponed from November due to the Covid-19 pandemic with winners announced through a special virtual ceremony.
Congratulations to all the winners and those shortlisted.
Best Financial Adviser – 5 or fewer advisers sponsored by LV=
Fluent Lifetime
Best Financial Adviser – 6-19 advisers sponsored by Just
Viva Retirement Solutions
Best Financial Adviser – 20+ advisers sponsored by Canada Life
Equity Release Supermarket
Best Individual Adviser sponsored by Pure Retirement
Amanda Parsons, AAP Financial Solutions
Best Distributor for Development & Support sponsored by Hodge
Premier Equity Release Club
Best Conveyancer
Equilaw
Best Surveyor
Countrywide Surveying Services
Best BDM sponsored by Mortgage Solutions
Sanjay Gadhia, more2life
Best Provider for Development & Support sponsored by Equilaw
Pure Retirement
Best Provider for Product Innovation sponsored by Equity Release Supermarket
Pure Retirement
Best Provider Lifetime Mortgages sponsored by Equity Release Council
more2life
Outstanding Contribution
Claire Barker, Equilaw