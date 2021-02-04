You are here: Home - News -

NatWest cuts rates on mortgages up to 90 per cent LTV

by:
  • 04/02/2021
NatWest has cut rates on mortgages by as much as 21 basis points (bps) on products up to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV).

 

A two-year fixed mortgage at 80 per cent LTV with no fee has been cut by five bps to 2.48 per cent, while at 85 per cent LTV the free-fee option has a rate of 2.93 per cent down from 3.09 per cent. 

Mortgages for those with smaller deposits have seen the largest reduction, including a fee-free two-year fixed deal at 90 per cent LTV with a rate of 3.48 per cent, cut from 3.69 per cent. 

The £995 paying option at the same tier has decreased 3.44 per cent to 3.24 per cent. 

Two-year fixed remortgages have been reduced by up to 14 bps and five-year fixes have seen cuts of up to 15 bps. 

Two-year fixed remortgages now vary from 1.17 per cent at 60 per cent LTV to 2.84 per cent at 85 per cent LTV.  Meanwhile, rates for five-year fixed remortgage deals range from 1.31 per cent at 60 per cent LTV to 2.7 per cent at 85 per cent LTV. 

For first-time buyers, the two-year fixed at 80 per cent LTV has been reduced by 0.05 per cent to 2.48 per cent and the five-year equivalent has decreased by 15 bps to 2.58 per cent. Both products have no fee and offer £250 cashback. 

Elsewhere, the bank’s green mortgage range has seen reductions up to 0.16 per cent for two-year fixes and product switches have been cut by up to 0.09 per cent. 

Changes are effective from tomorrow. 

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

