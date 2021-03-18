You are here: Home - News -

Brightstar Group trains staff to be mental health first aiders

by:
  • 18/03/2021
  • 0
The Brightstar Group has trained staff across its companies to become mental health first aiders to support employees returning to work after the pandemic.

 

Nine employees have undertaken the training; four staff from Sirius Property Finance, three from Brightstar and two members from group roles.

The group said the initiative was part of an ongoing commitment to support the mental and physical wellbeing of its workers.

The training involves a two-day course and a final assessment before attendees can achieve a level three qualification in Mental Health First Aid in the Workplace.

Clare Jupp (pictured), director of people development at The Brightstar Group, said: “[Our mental health first aiders] are from a diverse range of departments, ages and backgrounds, so our team will have a choice of talking with someone with whom they feel most comfortable.

“Many people will be anxious about returning to work in the near future and sadly, many will have suffered, and perhaps still be suffering with issues related to this awful pandemic.

“The introduction of mental health first aiders is one positive way that we can support our team.”

The first aiders are trained to look out for warning signs and offer colleagues support. They can also point them in the direction of professional help should they need it.

They will also take part in the group’s structured wellbeing events, such as wellbeing days and World Mental Health Day.

Jupp added: “I’m really excited about this project and the potential for colleagues from across the Brightstar Group to be able to support each other.”

 

Samantha Partington

