Accord opens up 95 per cent LTV mortgages to all home buyers

Accord Mortgages is widening the availability of its 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages to include home movers.

The change, which takes place on 19 April, means all purchasers will now be able to apply for the lender’s five per cent deposit deals.

These had only been open to first-time buyers when first launched last month.

The 3.99 per cent five-year fix with a £995 fee will be available to all home movers under the same terms, with new-build homes and flats excluded.

Accord said demand from first-time buyers had been strong, but was confident that it will be able to maintain good service levels as it opens out.

The lender is not using the government’s guarantee scheme but several that are have announced their intention to go live with their offerings next week.

This will give greater availability in the market and help prevent those already active from being overwhelmed.

Jeremy Duncombe (pictured), managing director of Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re committed to supporting brokers and are pleased to have been able to give first-time buyers more choice, in what was a very limited market.

“We’ve been delighted with the response to our return to the 95 per cent market, and as more lenders have joined us in the market, we’re now in a position to offer it to more borrowers.”