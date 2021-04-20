You are here: Home - News -

Complex Buy To Let

The Buy to Let Online Forum takes place tomorrow

  20/04/2021
The Buy to Let Online Forum takes place tomorrow
The Buy to Let Online Forum is taking place tomorrow, Wednesday 21 April featuring a host of speakers from across the sector.

 

The half day online event runs from 8.30am to 2pm and has an added new feature in 2021 – the ability to book one-to-one video meetings with BDMs and in some cases, underwriters too.

You can also interact live with our speakers after each presentation, visit sponsors on virtual stands, and network with colleagues.

Phil Rickards, head of BM Solutions, will kick off this year’s Buy to Let Online Forum with an overview of the current state of the market.

Rickards will begin a day packed with speakers from key players in the market to give mortgage advisers and intermediaries insight into the buy-to-let (BTL) sector.

He will be followed by speakers from several lenders including Paragon, Aldermore and Keystone and there will also be a panel debate.

Registration is still open, is free for intermediaries in the sector and can be accessed through the event website, as can the programme: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/buy-let-online

 

