Foundation Home Loans releases 90 per cent LTVs and limited edition deals

The 90 per cent LTVs have been launched within the lender’s F1 range, with the two-year fix priced at 4.99 per cent and the five-year fix at 5.19 per cent. These products have no product fee and a maximum loan size of £500,000.
Its limited edition large loan product is a five-year fixed which offers loan sizes between £500,000 and £2m. It has a rate of 2.99 per cent up and is available up to 65 per cent LTV.
It has a product fee of £1,495 and is available on a capital and interest repayment basis.
Foundation has also launched a limited edition fee-assisted product for both purchase and remortgage. Rates begin at 2.99 per cent for a two-year fixed at 75 per cent LTV and 3.19 per cent for a five-year fixed.
These mortgages offer a free valuation and have no application fees.
The lender has also reduced rates on its two-year discount products by up to 0.2 per cent, with rates starting at 2.69 per cent.
George Gee (pictured), commercial director at Foundation Home Loans, said: “This new product range is designed to support intermediaries in offering more choice of higher loan to value and large loan products to their self-employed clients and those with complex income streams.
“Our expertise and flexible underwriting allow us to open the door for more borrowers to purchase or remortgage with a lower deposit, or to access larger loan amounts, utilising 100 per cent of more types of income.”
He added: “Specialist residential borrowing is likely to grow considerably through 2021 and beyond, and we want advisers to know there is a lender that will fit the bill for the growing number of those clients.”