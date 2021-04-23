You are here: Home - News -

Foundation Home Loans releases 90 per cent LTVs and limited edition deals

  23/04/2021
Foundation Home Loans releases 90 per cent LTVs and limited edition deals
Foundation Home Loans has launched 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) residential mortgages and limited edition products to its range.

 

The 90 per cent LTVs have been launched within the lender’s F1 range, with the two-year fix priced at 4.99 per cent and the five-year fix at 5.19 per cent. These products have no product fee and a maximum loan size of £500,000.  

Its limited edition large loan product is a five-year fixed which offers loan sizes between £500,000 and £2m. It has a rate of 2.99 per cent up and is available up to 65 per cent LTV.  

It has a product fee of £1,495 and is available on a capital and interest repayment basis. 

Foundation has also launched a limited edition fee-assisted product for both purchase and remortgage. Rates begin at 2.99 per cent for a two-year fixed at 75 per cent LTV and 3.19 per cent for a five-year fixed. 

These mortgages offer a free valuation and have no application fees. 

The lender has also reduced rates on its two-year discount products by up to 0.2 per cent, with rates starting at 2.69 per cent. 

George Gee (pictured), commercial director at Foundation Home Loans, said: “This new product range is designed to support intermediaries in offering more choice of higher loan to value and large loan products to their self-employed clients and those with complex income streams.  

“Our expertise and flexible underwriting allow us to open the door for more borrowers to purchase or remortgage with a lower deposit, or to access larger loan amounts, utilising 100 per cent of more types of income.”   

He added: “Specialist residential borrowing is likely to grow considerably through 2021 and beyond, and we want advisers to know there is a lender that will fit the bill for the growing number of those clients.” 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions.

