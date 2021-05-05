You are here: Home - News -

Just Mortgages allows experienced brokers to work from home

  • 05/05/2021
Just Mortgages is to allow its experienced brokers to work from home once all pandemic-related restrictions end.

 

The option will be offered to brokers who have at least two years mortgage advising experience. 

Those who normally work in a Spicerhaart estate agency branch will still be provided with leads and work as usual but use video calls and emails for work that would have been done in person. 

Brokers will still be offered the chance to work in branch if they want to. 

John Phillips, national operations director, Just Mortgages and Spicerhaart, said this would be good news for brokers who wanted more flexibility to manage their schedules.  

“The pandemic has opened up a lot of eyes to the potential of working from home, and we’re really confident this will help our brokers to continue to deliver exceptional service. 

“Work life balance is crucial in these trying times, and adding the option for brokers to work where they want gives them the flexibility to interact with clients in the most effective manner,” he added. 

He also said clients had given positive feedback to working with brokers remotely. 

Philips said: “There are those who will still want to return to the office, and some will want to conduct meetings in person, and we support the flexibility to decide. The key for us is to empower our brokers to choose the right option for them and the client.” 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

