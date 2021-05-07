Skipton’s Alex Beavis to head up SBG’s mortgage and later life division

Beavis has worked for the mutual for eight years and will take on his newly created role on 14 June.

He will be tasked with overseeing development and growth of new services for advisers within the mortgage, protection and wealth markets.

Beavis will work along side Emma Thomson, who was appointed as head of protection and general insurance propositions last month. They will both report to the the group’s new propositions director who will be announced in the coming weeks.

Michele Golunska, chief executive of Sesame Bankhall Group said: “Our group facilitated over £40bn of mortgages last year, giving us a strong market position, however we aim to broaden our range of services and further expand our support.

“Our new propositions team will be key to this, by helping to develop the next generation of services for PMS Mortgage Club, Sesame, and Bankhall members.”

She added: “I’m delighted that Alex will be part of this important work. As an award-winning business leader, Alex has strong industry credentials and a proven track record in the development and delivery of innovative customer-focused mortgage products and propositions.

“Alex will be another welcome addition to our growing and talented team.”

Beavis (pictured) said: “It’s an exciting time and I’m looking forward to helping the group and its members to profit through the delivery of valuable new adviser services that enhance customer experience.”