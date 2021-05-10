Habito brings back 80 per cent LTV BTL deals

Habito has returned to 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) lending in the buy-to-let market.

For landlords with a 20 per cent deposit, Habito is offering two-year fixed rates that start from 3.89 per cent. Five-year fixed rates start from 4.15 per cent.

At 75 per cent LTV, Habito has reduced rates on five-year fixes for individual and limited companies with deals starting from 3.49 per cent. They come with £500 cashback.

Habito’s individual fee assist 75 per cent LTV five-year fixed rates start from 3.54 per cent and come with £750 cashback and free conveyancing included.

Alan Fitzpatrick (pictured), director marketplace operations at Habito, said: “The changes to our buy-to-let lending range comes as a result of brilliant broker feedback and we’re sure that it will positively impact both our broker partners and customers who come to Habito directly.

“Ultimately we hope our updated product LTVs and rates, with the continuation of our cash-back offers, will provide landlords with more choice.”

Habito launched its first range of BTL mortgages in 2019.