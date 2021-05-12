360 Dotnet and Twenty7Tec enhance integration for brokers

Software systems 360 Dotnet and Twenty7Tec have enhanced their integration to allow data to move freely from 360 Lifecycle’s fact find to the CloudTwenty7 platform.

This is the first development phase of the Apply module, which sits on the CloudTwenty7 platform, and will allow 360 users to select the apply function within Twenty7Tec’s sourcing system ‘Source’ which has been set up with agreed lenders such as Halifax and TSB.

Apply enables the submission of mortgage applications to multiple lenders from one single platform without the need to re-key client data. Advisers can submit documents, case notes and receive status updates through to completion.

Ozgur Unlu, managing director of 360 Dotnet, said: “We are committed to doing all we can to support our clients, especially during this challenging time. This new deal will see our integration with CloudTwenty7 efficiently supporting our brokers with both sourcing and mortgage applications. This latest integration is very much in line with our commitment to provide the quickest and easiest solution to mortgage brokers and their customers.”

James Tucker (pictured), chief executive of Twenty7Tec, added: “We are delighted to have signed a long-term agreement with 360 Dotnet for their users to have access to both our Source and Apply modules. We have many mutual clients who benefit greatly from the integration of our two respective systems, and I look forward to working with Ozgur and the team at 360 Dotnet both now and in the future.”

Earlier this month, Twenty7Tec launched Halifax Intermediaries onto its Apply module for all users of the CloudTwenty7 platform following a two-month trial period.

The integration will enable brokers to submit decision in principle (DIP) residential applications to the lender without re-keying information.

It allows for broker authentication, decisioning and case tracking.

If the DIP is approved, the adviser will be able to source the case on the Halifax portal so the full application can be completed.