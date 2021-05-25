You are here: Home - News -

News

Coventry for Intermediaries boosts 95 per cent LTV range

by:
  • 25/05/2021
  • 0
Coventry for Intermediaries boosts 95 per cent LTV range
Coventry for Intermediaries has boosted its 95 per cent loan-to-value range with the addition of a two-year fixed rate deal.

 

With a rate of 3.59 per cent, the deal has a £999 product fee and is open to purchase and product transfer borrowers.

The Coventry has also cut the rate on its 95 per cent LTV five-year fixed rate deal from 3.89 per cent to 3.79 per cent.

Average 95 per cent LTV two and five-year fixed rates across the market now stand at 3.93 per cent and 4.09 per cent respectively, according to Moneyfacts.

Jonathan Stinton (pictured), head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “This is great news for brokers and their first-time buyer clients. Our new competitive two-year fixed mortgage at 95 per cent LTV adds more choice to the market and means that more aspiring home owners will be able to take that all-important first step on the property ladder.

And the product is open to all purchase customers, so brokers can also secure a great rate for their clients looking for a higher LTV option.

“Plus, we’ve also recently widened our lending policy on bonus income and increased income multiples for loans greater than 90 per cent LTV, so clients could borrow more.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum 2020-21

Jun 17, 2021
Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

Jun 23, 2021
Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

Latest Poll

Do you predict a record year for your business despite the end of stamp duty post-June?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Properties selling over asking price reaches record high as supply plummets – NAEA Propertymark

A record one in three properties sold for higher than their asking price in April as supply fell to its...

Close