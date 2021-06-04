Santander cuts intermediary exclusive rates and product fees

Santander has reduced a range of rates on its residential intermediary exclusive for purchase and remortgage products by up to 0.05 per cent and cut select fees by £250.

Its two-year fixed rate at 70 per cent loan-to-value (LTV) for remortgage will be cut by 0.05 per cent to 1 per cent, whilst the rate for its similar purchase product will be reduced by 0.03 per cent. Both products are subject to £1,249 fee.

The lender’s two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV for remortgage will now stand at 1.24 per cent, a reduction of 0.05 per cent.

The lender also cut the rate for its five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV for remortgage by 0.02 per cent to 1.5 per cent. The fee has also been reduced by £250 to £1,249.

The fees for its five-year fixed rate at 70 per cent LTV and 75 per cent LTV for purchase has simultaneously cut by £250 to £1,249. The 75 per cent LTV product has had £250 cashback added.