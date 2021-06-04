You are here: Home - News -

News

Santander cuts intermediary exclusive rates and product fees

by: Anna Sagar
  • 04/06/2021
  • 0
Santander cuts intermediary exclusive rates and product fees
Santander has reduced a range of rates on its residential intermediary exclusive for purchase and remortgage products by up to 0.05 per cent and cut select fees by £250.

 

Its two-year fixed rate at 70 per cent loan-to-value (LTV) for remortgage will be cut by 0.05 per cent to 1 per cent, whilst the rate for its similar purchase product will be reduced by 0.03 per cent. Both products are subject to £1,249 fee.

The lender’s two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV for remortgage will now stand at 1.24 per cent, a reduction of 0.05 per cent.

The lender also cut the rate for its five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV for remortgage by 0.02 per cent to 1.5 per cent. The fee has also been reduced by £250 to £1,249.

The fees for its five-year fixed rate at 70 per cent LTV and 75 per cent LTV for purchase has simultaneously cut by £250 to £1,249. The 75 per cent LTV product has had £250 cashback added.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna Sagar

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum 2020-21

Jun 17, 2021
Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

Jun 23, 2021
Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

Latest Poll

Do you predict a record year for your business despite the end of stamp duty post-June?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
percentage sign fixed with pin to the wall
Market average prices on two-year fixed deals go higher as riskier LTVs return – Moneyfacts

The average rate on a two-year fixed deal has continued rising in the past week, fuelled by more lending coming...

Close