You are here: Home - News -

News

Monmouthshire Building Society refreshes purchase and remortgage product range

by:
  • 11/06/2021
  • 0
Monmouthshire Building Society refreshes purchase and remortgage product range
Newport-based Monmouthshire Building Society has relaunched its range of purchase and remortgage products.

 

The products range from two-year and five-year fixed deals and are available from 70 per cent loan to value (LTV) to 95 per cent LTV.

Products under 90 per cent LTV are available direct and through brokers, while those above 90 per cent are exclusive to brokers.

Highlights include a five-year fixed residential remortgage product with a maximum LTV of 80 per cent. It has a rate of 1.89 per cent and is available through England and Wales with a minimum loan size of £500,000 and maximum loan size of £1.5 million.

The product also comes with early repayment charges (ERCs) of 5 per cent, 4 per cent, 3 per cent and 2 per cent for the final two years. It also has assisted legal fees and a free standard valuation up to £1 million. It is subject to a fee of £1,999.

The product is also available as a purchase mortgage product with a maximum LTV of 80 per cent. This is subject to an admin fee of £150.

Monmouthshire Building Society’s product development manager James Mann said: “Our focus is on assisting new and existing members as best we can during these challenging times.

“The UK housing market is growing at its fastest rate in five years and our new products reflect our agile approach to changing market conditions,” he added.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum 2020-21

Jun 17, 2021
Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

Jun 23, 2021
Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

Latest Poll

Do you predict a record year for your business despite the end of stamp duty post-June?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
headshot Alex Maddox Northview Group
Kensington Mortgages upsizes green securitisation Finsbury Square to £750m

Kensington Mortgages has upsized its Finsbury Square green securitisation from £480 million to £750 million making it the lender’s largest...

Close