UK economy shows April growth helped by reopening services like holiday lets

  • 11/06/2021
UK economy shows April growth helped by reopening services like holiday lets
UK gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.3 per cent in April, with the reopening of services helping the economy to its best monthly performance since July last year.

 

The figure was 3.7 per cent down on the level before the pandemic in February 2020, but higher by 1.2 per cent compared to the earlier recovery peak of October 2020.

The services sector grew output by 3.4 per cent in April, with accommodation services such as holiday lets and caravan parks growing by 68.6 per cent as lockdown rules eased.

Construction sector output was down by 2.0 per cent in April — its first fall since December 2020 and following a strong performance in March. Within the sector, repair and maintenance grew by 4.9 per cent in the three months to April, helped by private housing at 6.6 per cent and non-housing at 6.2 per cent, which offset a 4.7 per cent fall in public housing repair and maintenance.

Manufacturing sector GDP contracted by 0.3 per cent, and the production sector, representing industries like mining and quarrying, fell by 1.3 per cent, in April.

Of the four sectors measured, services, production and manufacturing all remained lower than levels seen in February 2020. Construction was 0.3 per cent higher.

Meanwhile all four sectors saw positive growth compared to October 2020.

