You are here: Home - News -

News

UK housing cheaper to rent than buy for the first time since 2014 – Hamptons

by:
  • 11/06/2021
  • 0
UK housing cheaper to rent than buy for the first time since 2014 – Hamptons
Lettings firm Hamptons has said it’s cheaper to rent a home than to buy at 90 per cent loan-to-value (LTV) in most of the UK for the first time since December 2014.

 

The differential is particularly strong in London, and becomes even more intense for first-time buyers at 95 per cent LTV.

The average UK tenant paid £71 a month less by renting, compared to if they were servicing repayments on a 90 per cent LTV mortgage, in May. 

The average monthly rental was £1,054, or seven per cent lower than a 90 per cent LTV mortgage repayment at £1,125.

This compared to March 2020, when those who bought on those terms would have been £102 a month better off.

In London, a buyer in March 2020 was spending £123 a month less compared to a renter, but by May of this year the situation had reversed, making it £251 a month cheaper to rent.

At 95 per cent LTV, the difference in favour of renting is stronger compared to at 90 per cent, partly owing to the cost of high LTV loans. At 95 per cent, a buyer would spend £195 a month on average more compared to if they carried on renting.

“The pandemic has reversed a six-year trend which now makes it cheaper to rent than buy. A year ago, lenders were either increasing rates or withdrawing higher LTV mortgages,” said Aneisha Beveridge (pictured), head of research at Hamptons.

“It’s likely the balance will swing back towards buying, but this could be offset by rising house prices,” Beveridge added.

Though rents have risen by 7.1 per cent on average in the UK over the past 12 months — the fastest rate of growth since 2013 when Hamptons began measuring — strong house price growth coupled with the cost of higher LTV mortgages have increased the cost of buying and owning a home. 

In all regions it was cheaper to buy than rent back in early 2020, but this trend has been largely reversed. By May of this year, it remained cheaper to buy over rent in only in the North East, North West, Yorkshire & Humber and Scotland. 

Record rental price growth was seen in May for the South East at 13 per cent, South West at 11.5 per cent, the Midlands at 5.8 per cent and in Scotland, 8.8 per cent.

The Hamptons Lettings Index uses data from Countrywide Group to track changes to the cost of renting based on 90,000 homes.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum 2020-21

Jun 17, 2021
Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

Jun 23, 2021
Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

Latest Poll

Do you predict a record year for your business despite the end of stamp duty post-June?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
The housing minister ‘is talking nonsense’ on EWS1 form – Star Letter 11/06/2021

Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions highlight the top comments from readers each week.

Close