You are here: Home - News -

News

Newcastle Intermediaries re-enters high LTV mortgages

by:
  • 14/06/2021
  • 0
Newcastle Intermediaries re-enters high LTV mortgages
Newcastle Intermediaries has launched high loan to value (LTV) mortgages to provide further choice for a variety of borrowers.

 

The lender last offered high LTV mortgages in March last year, according to a spokesperson.

The lender will offer a two-year fixed product at 95 per cent LTV with 3.8 per cent rate. The product is not subject to product fees and has an early repayment charge of 2 per cent until 30th November 2022 and 1 per cent until 30th November 2023.

A five-year fixed of up to 95 per cent LTV at the same rate is also available. It has no product fee and early repayment charges of five per cent until 30 November 2022, 4 per cent until 30 November 2023, 3 per cent until 30 November 2024, 2 per cent until 30 November 2025 and 1 per cent 30 November 2026

The products have a fee standard valuation and ten per cent annual overpayments. Selected deals have £250 cashback.

Newcastle Building Society’s intermediary mortgages head John Truswell (pictured) said: “As well as first-time buyers, second steppers, home movers and remortgage customers can all benefit from higher LTV products which are currently limited elsewhere in the market.

“This range builds on some of the initiatives we’ve recently announced and provides low-deposit borrowers with even more choice in the market.”

According to Moneyfacts, product choice for mortgage borrowers have reached their highest levels since the start of the pandemic, with 4,243 products available in June. The number of higher LTV deals has grown the most.

The latest product count from Moneyfacts indicated that there were around 525 products at 90 per cent LTV and 207 products at 95 per cent LTV.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum 2020-21

Jun 17, 2021
Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

Jun 23, 2021
Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

Latest Poll

Will sun and an excess of delayed fun with family and friends bring a summer of service difficulties?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Platform trims high LTV rates; Zephyr launches 80 per cent deals

Platform has cut rates across its range including 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) deals while Zephyr Homeloans launches...

Close