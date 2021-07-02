You are here: Home - News -

News

Coreco’s Montlake joins Newspage as non-exec director to boost brokers’ media profile

  • 02/07/2021
Mortgage broker Coreco’s managing director, Andrew Montlake (pictured), has been appointed as a non-executive director to Newspage.

 

Newspage is a free platform that allows brokers and intermediaries from across different financial sectors to create their own news page, so that they can be featured in local, trade, national and international media.

The platform, which was launched last year, allows them to add experts, tag their areas of expertise and get news alerts for stories that they would be interested in participating in.

This can help promote the business and the broker themselves, whilst bringing important issues to the fore.

Montlake said: “Newspage is doing something that’s never been done before, which is to give every company the chance to be in the mainstream media, for free.

“I have said for years that it would be great to get more voices out there showing the great things we do in our industry and now there is a tool to do exactly that, and not just for people in financial services and property, but in all industries.”

Newspage founder Dominic Hiatt said: “To have someone of Monty’s calibre and connections onboard is a real boost for everyone at Newspage and a vindication of our model.

“He knows financial services and property inside out, knows his way around the media and, best of all, is in a rock band. His advice and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow.”

