You are here: Home - News -

News

Kensington Mortgages removes three months saving requirement for borrowers

by:
  • 08/07/2021
  • 0
Kensington Mortgages removes three months saving requirement for borrowers
Kensington Mortgages has loosened its lending criteria and repealed its requirement for borrowers, including self-employed, to have three months of mortgage payment savings.

 

The lender introduced the criteria at the start of the pandemic which required potential borrowers to have evidence of savings for the period to cover mortgage payments in case income became unstable.

In a note to brokers, Kensington Mortgages also said it would accept income evidence for SEISS and Business Support Grants, Job Retention Scheme Payments and Bounce Back Loans as well as Coronavirus Business Interruption Loans.

Brokers recently told Mortgage Solutions that attitudes to government support and grants remained mixed from lenders, with some taking a more cautious approach if a borrower had taken forbearance.

The lender also said it would accept cases where employees had been on furlough, as long as it was not in the last three months.

A Kensington Mortgages spokesperson said: “As we entered the pandemic, we tightened our lending criteria to ensure we continued to lend responsibly in a very uncertain macroeconomic environment.

“As we now start to exit the pandemic, it is only right that we should loosen some of these extra checks that were put in place. We are also pleased to provide clarity on how we will treat funds raised through some of the government support schemes by self-employed borrowers.”

Speaking on a webinar this morning, Kensington Mortgages new business director Craig McKinlay said the self-employed market was “massively important” to the lender and around half of its business came from this area.

He also said the lender would be introducing flexible products which would allow brokers and customers to elect last year accounts if they had a good year or use an average over the past two years if it was not.

“I think we are going to get more and more self-employed people.

“So having those kinds of flexible policies and really trying to understand what happened and understand where things were just a one-off, for instance government grants and furlough income, means that we can take the vanilla and the spice,” he explained.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

Will sun and an excess of delayed fun with family and friends bring a summer of service difficulties?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Peter Barnes appointed head of MfB for Intermediares with brief to relaunch packaging offer

Mortgages for Business has promoted Peter Barnes to head of MfB for Intermediaries after two years with the firm.

Close