Pepper plans new proposition after completing largest securitisation yet

Pepper Money has unveiled plans to grow lending with an affordable home ownership proposition after completing its largest securitisation to date.

The £425m securitisation deal comprised first charge mortgages and was the third to be issued under the lender’s Polaris banner.

Laurence Morey, chief executive at Pepper Money (pictured), said it received “very strong support from a wide range of investors.”

“We’re now in an exciting position to plan further growth of lending,” Morey added.

“We aim to take our robust and inclusive approach to lending to new propositions, including affordable home ownership, over the coming weeks and months.

“We have already launched products to help a wider range of customers, such as our cashback offering for those wanting to consolidate debts,” Morey said.

“The strong investor appetite for this securitisation is testament to the high quality assets that we generate, thanks to our exceptional team, which throughout the pandemic remained focused on delivering for customers,” he added.

The Polaris deals are separate from Pepper’s series of three Castell securitisations, which have been completed on second charge mortgages.