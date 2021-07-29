Barclays to cut rates across resi and BTL ranges

Barclays will reduce rates on select residential and buy-to-let (BTL) products by up to 0.26 per cent from tomorrow.

The lender announced it would reduce its five-year fixed rate residential purchase and remortgage product at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) from 1.32 per cent to 1.25 per cent.

The product is available for loans between £5,000 and £2m and is subject to a £999 fee.

Its two-year fixed rate residential purchase product at 85 per cent LTV will fall from 2.45 per cent to 2.27 per cent, whilst its five-year fixed rate will be cut by 0.25 per cent to 2.55 per cent.

Both products are available for loans between £5,000 and £2m.

On the BTL side, its two-year fixed rate purchase product at 85 per cent LTV has decreased from 1.85 per cent to 1.59 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate BTL purchase product at 60 per cent LTV has fallen from 1.85 per cent to 1.76 per cent.

Both products have a £1,295 fee and are available for loans between £35,000 and £1m.

In its residential reward range, which includes rate switches and further advance products for existing mortgage customers, the two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV has been cut from 1.02 per cent to 0.92 per cent.

Its two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV has been reduced from 1.12 per cent to 1.05 per cent, and the lender’s five-year fixed rate has fallen from 1.59 per cent to 1.49 per cent.

Both have a £999 fee, and all residential reward range products are available for loans between £5,000 and £2m.

The lender also said that it was extending the end dates for all fixed rates to 30 November.