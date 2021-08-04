You are here: Home - News -

News

Market conditions do not foretell housing sector crash – Taylor Wimpey

by:
  • 04/08/2021
  • 0
Market conditions do not foretell housing sector crash – Taylor Wimpey
Robust mortgage lending rules and an active second-time buyer scene are supporting a healthy UK housing market that’s not about to burst a bubble, Taylor Wimpey chief executive Pete Redfern has said.

 

The housing market executive was speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme as his group reported 7,303 housing completions for H1 2021, up from 2,771 in H1 2020, excluding joint ventures.

The record first-half performance partly reflected delayed Q4 2020 completions, and the comparable period had been heavily impacted by the first Covid-19 shutdown.

Redfern, said: “I don’t think we are heading for a crash. Back in 2007 – when I was running Taylor Wimpey – those conditions were very different to today.

“Investors buying homes was a very significant part of the market in the US and UK. The number of apartments being bought in markets that hadn’t traditionally sustained apartments was very high.

“Mortgage lending was significantly laxer than it is today, and we’d seen five years of house price growth well above inflation levels. None of those things are true today.

“We are seeing a return of second-time buyers to the market, having had several years post-financial crash, where that part of the market has been very subdued. Post-pandemic that has changed people’s mindsets and moved that along.

“In two years’ time, if the same conditions continue, then it’s a different answer. But at the moment, we’ve seen a short-term reaction to the pandemic, but an underlying stable and healthy housing market,” Redfern said.

The housebuilder expected completions to reach the top end of its range of guidance from 13,200 to 14,000 for the full year, and said it was well positioned to accelerate volume growth from 2023.

The forward book of new homes totalled 10,344, with a value of £2,608m, excluding joint ventures, as of 4 July.

 

Fire safety remediation funds

The group set aside £125m in March to pay for fire safety remediation works, “to make apartment buildings safe and mortgageable”.

Redfern said: “We’ve told customers that if you live in a building built by Taylor Wimpey in the last 20 years then we will do the capital remediation works necessary to bring it up to EWS1 standards.”

Revenue was £2,196m for H1, up from £755m in H1 2020. Operating profit was £424m, compared to a £16m loss in H1 2020. Operating margin was 19.3 per cent.

Taylor Wimpey’s interim statement said: “We’ve seen strong demand for homes in the UK, underpinned by low interest rates, good mortgage availability and government support for customers through Help to Buy.”

Increased build costs and supply chain pressure on some materials had been offset by healthy house price growth.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
arrows over a graph pointing upwards
Legal & General mortgage business climbs 39 per cent

Legal & General Mortgage Club has helped arrange £47bn of mortgages in the first half of 2021, a rise of...

Close