You are here: Home - News -

News

YBS Commercial Mortgages hires Midlands relationship manager

by:
  • 20/08/2021
  • 0
YBS Commercial Mortgages hires Midlands relationship manager
YBS Commercial Mortgages has hired Kirren Sira as its relationship manager for the Midlands, bringing its regional team to seven.

 

Sira (pictured) will work closely with Midlands regional director John Little, as well as relationship directors James Steadman, Khalid Mahmood, Loren Coles and Chris Gagg.

Prior to joining YBS Commercial Mortgages she was a business manager at NatWest for nearly eight years and has also worked as a business adviser at Lloyds Banking Group.

She will be based in YBS Commercial Mortgages office on New Street in Birmingham but will be working remotely in the immediate future.

The Midlands team was launched 18 months ago, and has since doubled in size.

Little said: “It’s testament to our growth in the commercial property sector that we’ve managed to double the size of the team during a global pandemic. We’re now in a great position to move forward with our expansion plans in 2022.”

He added hiring Sira to the team brought it to “full capacity” with four relationship directors and two relationship managers for the region.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Stamp duty intake hits record high of £1.3bn in July

The stamp duty land tax receipts reached £1.309bn in July, the highest intake on record for the levy.

Close