YBS Commercial Mortgages hires Midlands relationship manager

YBS Commercial Mortgages has hired Kirren Sira as its relationship manager for the Midlands, bringing its regional team to seven.

Sira (pictured) will work closely with Midlands regional director John Little, as well as relationship directors James Steadman, Khalid Mahmood, Loren Coles and Chris Gagg.

Prior to joining YBS Commercial Mortgages she was a business manager at NatWest for nearly eight years and has also worked as a business adviser at Lloyds Banking Group.

She will be based in YBS Commercial Mortgages office on New Street in Birmingham but will be working remotely in the immediate future.

The Midlands team was launched 18 months ago, and has since doubled in size.

Little said: “It’s testament to our growth in the commercial property sector that we’ve managed to double the size of the team during a global pandemic. We’re now in a great position to move forward with our expansion plans in 2022.”

He added hiring Sira to the team brought it to “full capacity” with four relationship directors and two relationship managers for the region.