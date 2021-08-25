Accord changes tax thresholds for BTL clients

The lender previously used a threshold of £45,000 to work out if an applicant is a higher or lower rate taxpayer. From today, this will be changed to align with HMRC’s tax bandings.

Accord said simplifying its policy would make it easier for brokers to place business.

Nicola Alvarez (pictured), senior manager for new propositions at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re always looking at ways we can improve our policies and processes, and we recognise that having different thresholds to determine taxpayer rates can add complexity.

“Aligning our tax band thresholds to HMRC’s will improve broker experience and make us easier to do business with. We know from broker feedback that this change will be welcome.”