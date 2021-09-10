TSB reduces first-time buyer, purchase and buy-to-let rates; Coventry cuts resi rates – round-up

On the BTL side, reductions were made to its two-year fixed rate, five-year fixed rate, 10-year fixed rate, tracker rate and remortgage products.

The largest reduction was made to its 10-year fixed rate between 60 and 75 per cent loan to value (LTV), which has fallen by 0.55 per cent to 2.29 per cent. It has a £995 fee.

Other significant reductions were made to its two-year fixed rate range with its fee-free product between 70 and 75 per cent LTV decreasing by 0.45 per cent to 2.09 per cent. Its £995 fee paying equivalent also fell by 0.45 per cent to 1.69 per cent.

In its first-time buyer range, the lender has cut two-year fixed rates between 80 per cent and 95 per cent LTV by up to 0.2 per cent.

This includes its two-year fixed rate between 80 and 85 per cent LTV which has fallen from 1.94 per cent to 1.74 per cent, along with its two-year fixed rate between 85 and 90 per cent LTV which has gone from 2.29 per cent to 2.09 per cent.

The products are subject to a £995 fee.

The lender has also cut a trio of its two-year fixed rate house purchase products by 0.2 per cent, with its two-year fixed rate between 80 and 85 per cent LTV going from 1.94 per cent to 1.74 per cent.

Coventry cuts resi rates by up to 0.1 per cent

Coventry has reduced rates on residential mortgage products between 50 per cent and 75 per cent LTV by 0.1 per cent.

Reductions have been applied to 28 products in total across the mutual’s standard residential, product transfer and further advance ranges.

Highlights of the cuts include its two-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV, which has been reduced from 1.29 per cent to 1.19 per cent.

The mutual’s five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV has fallen from 1.55 per cent to 1.45 per cent.

Both are available for purchase or remortgage and have no product fee. The products are also subject to early repayment charges (ERCs) over the fixed rate period.

Jonathan Stinton, Coventry Building Society’s intermediary relationships head, said: “Brokers and their clients have a wide range of products currently available to them, offering a variety of choices for both rates and product features that can match more closely with the needs of borrowers.

“Our residential mortgages are now even more competitive and will appeal to a broad range of borrowers, including those whose mortgage deals are due to end in the next couple of months.”