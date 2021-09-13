Buying schemes are most in-demand features for new build buyers

An available buying scheme, parking space and gardens are among the most in-demand features for a new-build home, research has shown.

A study from Warwick Estates found people buying a new-build home in the UK wanted one with an affiliated buying scheme, as evidenced by the 42 per cent of properties purchased with the additional help of an initiative.

Parking spaces were also in high demand with 39.6 per cent of new-builds offering this feature already sold. This was followed by garden space with demand at 37.2 per cent.

Warwick Estates analysed current new-build stock listed on the market to determine which kinds were most in demand based on the number of homes already under offer or sold subject to contract as a percentage of all available stock.

Most in-demand new-build property type

Despite pandemic lockdown restrictions causing heightened demand for detached homes offering more space, the research shows that it’s terraced homes that are currently most in demand.

Some 45.5 per cent of all terraced home new-builds have already gone under offer or sold subject to contract, with the second most in-demand new-build property type being semi-detached at 44.7 per cent.

COO of Warwick Estates, Bethan Griffiths, said: “New-build homes remain a popular choice amongst many homebuyers and it’s not just flats that are proving popular, with the sector also satisfying the pandemic uplift in demand for larger homes.

“Of course, a new-build home naturally carries a price premium when compared to existing housing stock and, with the stamp duty holiday causing a house price boom, it’s no surprise that demand is high for homes offering the additional help of a buying scheme.

“Above and beyond this financial incentive, buyers continue to value homes with garden space having spent months in lockdown, as well as the more traditional feature of a parking space.”

Across the UK, there are currently 51,282 new-build properties listed for sale. With 18,095 already sold, demand for new-build homes currently sits at 35.3 per cent.