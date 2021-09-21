John Charcol’s Nick Morrey to join Coreco

London-based mortgage broker Coreco has hired John Charcol’s Nick Morrey (pictured) as its sales technical director.

In his role he will manage and grow Coreco’s team of brokers in its London and Southend offices and across the country.

This will include technical assistance to brokers, helping new joiners and fostering lender relationships.

Morrey has worked at John Charcol since 2002. He is currently product technical manager and head of the specialist mortgage technical service team.

He supported advisers across its three locations and worked with lenders on policies, criteria, products and approval processes. He also wrote technical guides and blogs for the broker.

Coreco’s managing director Andrew Montlake said that Morrey had had a broad range of experience and was well-respected by lenders and the industry.

He said: “He will be an invaluable help to all our brokers, both new and experienced, as well as to me personally. This will allow me to push forward with our overall strategy and exciting plans we have in store for Coreco.

“We already have a highly respected brand and our Coreco family is packed full of great talent, but we want to cement ourselves as the top brokerage that talented individuals of all backgrounds aspire to work for.”

He added that there would be further announcements in the future as it completed structural changes.

Morrey said: “I am very excited to be joining Monty and the rest of the Coreco team, some of whom I have known for years. Coreco are a terrific company with a great reputation. They have mortgages and customer service at the heart of their DNA, and I am very much looking forward to being a part of the projects to come.”