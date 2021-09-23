You are here: Home - News -

News

Santander updates furlough and self-employed Covid criteria

by:
  • 23/09/2021
  • 0
Santander updates furlough and self-employed Covid criteria
Santander has changed its terms around when it considers a self-employed applicant’s income to be “adversely affected” by the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

From Monday, a self-employed applicant will fall under this definition if their business is not currently trading or has been re-opened for less than three months.  

It will also apply if they have taken a Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) grant or if a limited company has received a Job Retention Scheme (JRS) grant. Those who have taken a bounce-back, BBIL or CBIL loans in the 12 months prior to the date of application will also be deemed adversely affected by the health crisis. 

They will be considered impacted if their staff have previously been furloughed due to business trading conditions in the 12 months before the date of application. 

Those borrowers falling under the new definition will be subject to additional evidence requirements such as how business turnover and income has been affected and confirmation of outstanding Covid-19 liabilities.

 All self-employed mortgage applications are still limited to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV). 

Pandemic year cut-off 

Santander also confirmed the cut-off date to submit self-employed income evidence for 2019/2020, overlooking the impact of the pandemic on finances, would be 6 October. 

The bank introduced this policy in April and reiterated that the most recent year-end for self-employed income must not be more than 18 months before the date of the application. 

 

Furloughed borrowers 

From Monday, all applications will require standard income evidence to show the borrower has returned to work after being put on furlough. 

If the latest payslip shows any furlough income, Santander will be unable to use this for the mortgage affordability. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

The British New Homes Mortgage Senate 2021

Oct 14, 2021
Williams F1 Conference Centre

Latest Poll

Has the 60 per cent loan to value price war prompted equity rich clients to call for a mid-contract remortgage?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.