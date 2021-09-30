Santander reduces high LTV and new-build rates

Rate cuts have been applied to two and five-year fixes between 85 per cent and 95 per cent LTV.
Its no-fee two-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV has fallen by 0.36 per cent to 2.14 per cent, while its no-fee two-year fixed rate at 95 per cent LTV has gone down by 0.27 per cent to 2.93 per cent.
Its fee-free two-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV has decreased by 0.26 per cent to 1.83 per cent.
The lender’s fee-free five-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV has reduced from 2.54 per cent to 2.24 per cent, while its five-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV has fallen by 0.25 per cent to 2.74 per cent.
Its five-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV with a £999 fee, has decreased by 0.22 per cent to 2.5 per cent.
Santander’s two and a half-year fixed rate new-build exclusive at 85 per cent LTV, which comes with a £749 fee, has gone down by 0.18 per cent to 1.52 per cent. It comes with a £749 fee.
Its fee-free version has gone down by 0.26 per cent to 1.83 per cent.
The lender has also withdrawn its fee-free two-year fixed rate at 80 per cent LTV with a rate at 1.94 per cent.