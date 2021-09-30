Santander reduces high LTV and new-build rates

Santander has cut the rates on selected two-year and five-year fixed higher loan to value (LTV) rates by up to 0.36 per cent and has decreased rates on certain new build deals by around 0.26 per cent.

Rate cuts have been applied to two and five-year fixes between 85 per cent and 95 per cent LTV.

Its no-fee two-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV has fallen by 0.36 per cent to 2.14 per cent, while its no-fee two-year fixed rate at 95 per cent LTV has gone down by 0.27 per cent to 2.93 per cent.

Its fee-free two-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV has decreased by 0.26 per cent to 1.83 per cent.

The lender’s fee-free five-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV has reduced from 2.54 per cent to 2.24 per cent, while its five-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV has fallen by 0.25 per cent to 2.74 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV with a £999 fee, has decreased by 0.22 per cent to 2.5 per cent.

Santander’s two and a half-year fixed rate new-build exclusive at 85 per cent LTV, which comes with a £749 fee, has gone down by 0.18 per cent to 1.52 per cent. It comes with a £749 fee.

Its fee-free version has gone down by 0.26 per cent to 1.83 per cent.

The lender has also withdrawn its fee-free two-year fixed rate at 80 per cent LTV with a rate at 1.94 per cent.