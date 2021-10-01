Buckinghamshire BS lending head Tim Vigeon to step down – exclusive

Buckinghamshire Building Society’s head of lending, Timothy Vigeon (pictured), will step down from the role at the end of the year.

The building society is understood to be restructuring, with some responsibilities of the head of lending being folded into a new head of mortgage sales role.

The mutual is still recruiting for the head of mortgage sales position.

Vigeon has been head of lending for just under six years, and prior to that was a mortgage manager at the mutual for just under a year.

Before joining Buckinghamshire Building Society, he worked with the Financial Ombudsman Service for just under five years, where he dealt with assessment and resolution of payment protection insurance complaints.

He started his career at Nationwide and worked there for over 23 years.

The mutual reported gross lending of £38.6m in 2020 but has consistently confirmed over £40m in gross lending since 2016.

Its 2020 mortgage book was £218.3m, which is roughly in line with £218.5m in 2019.

The society has said that it will make a profit in 2021, pointing to record pipeline levels of new lending near the end of 2020, which it said boded well for 2021.