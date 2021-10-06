Poll: Should lenders stop offering limited distribution exclusive rates?

With regulators stressing the importance of treating customers fairly and making sure brokers have access to the best deals for the clients, these exclusive rates might exclude some borrowers from cheaper mortgage rates if the adviser isn’t one of the participating advisers.
So, should lenders offer select distributors exclusive mortgage rates at all?
