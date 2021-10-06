You are here: Home - News -

Poll: Should lenders stop offering limited distribution exclusive rates?

  06/10/2021
Lenders will often give preferential mortgage rates to brokers and firms they have a contractual relationship with or those who bring them the most business.

 

With regulators stressing the importance of treating customers fairly and making sure brokers have access to the best deals for the clients, these exclusive rates might exclude some borrowers from cheaper mortgage rates if the adviser isn’t one of the participating advisers.  

So, should lenders offer select distributors exclusive mortgage rates at all? 

 

With client fairness being prioritised, should lenders still offer brokers and firms exclusive mortgage rates? 

