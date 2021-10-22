You are here: Home - News -

Just Mortgages hires self-employed division mortgages and protection head

  • 22/10/2021
Just Mortgages hires self-employed division mortgages and protection head
Broker firm Just Mortgages has promoted Ben Allkins (pictured) to the newly-created role of head of mortgages and protection for its self-employed division, and announced investment into the division.

 

As part of the role he will manage the strategic direction of the division, improve team efficiency and support brokers.

The self-employed team was launched in 2016 with three brokers, and now numbers close to 400.

The firm said that it will invest £1m into the self-employed division over the next year to upgrade its support and systems. As part of his role Allkins will oversee the investment.

Allkins has worked at Just Mortgages for around five years, most recently as regional director where he supported self-employed mortgage brokers in the Midlands and South West.

Prior to that he worked at Countrywide for nearly 17 years in various senior roles, including financial services director for mortgages. He has also held roles at Royal Bank of Scotland.

Allkins said: “The self-employed division only succeeds if our brokers are successful, so my role is to ensure we invest in areas that make tangible differences for our team.

“While the self-employed team at Just Mortgages already receives industry-leading support, we will look at all the pinch points where we can improve and make changes to make our brokers lives easier.”

