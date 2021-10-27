You are here: Home - News -

News

Nearly half of homeowners have never remortgaged – Barclays

by:
  • 27/10/2021
  • 0
Nearly half of homeowners have never remortgaged – Barclays
Nearly 49 per cent of British homeowners have never investigated what other deals are on the market, even though a third (32 per cent) know it could probably save them money, a new study from Barclays has revealed.

Barclays also found that 28 per cent of people don’t know what the standard variable rate (SVR) is, and that 45 per cent aren’t clued up on what loan to value (LTV) means.

This has resulted in homeowners relying on others for help and guidance on remortgaging, with 46 per cent of people doing whatever their mortgage broker tells them, rather than fully understanding the terminology.

A spokesperson for Barclays Mortgages said: “It’s clear from our research that many find remortgaging a tricky subject to understand, even though UK adults have been on the mortgage payment ladder for an average of 13 years and five months. As a result, homeowners are sticking with what they know and potentially missing out on lower monthly payments.

“With the average amount left to pay on a mortgage at 45 per cent, and the best deals often found at lower LTVs, remortgaging sooner could end up saving them money – not only month to month, but over the whole term of their mortgage.”

Barclays also said those who do remortgage most commonly switch to a fixed rate deal with 93 per cent of customers who remortgaged in the first half of 2021 opting to lock in their rate for a fixed term.

Two-year and five-year fixed terms were revealed to be the most popular term lengths as 88 per cent of homeowners who remortgaged during this time chose to fix their payments for either two or five years, with 44 per cent choosing a two-year fixed term and 44 per cent choosing a five-year fixed term.

According to Barclays two-year fixed term deals were most popular with the under 30s, as 57 per cent of this age group opted for a shorter term fixed rate period of two years. By contrast, homeowners aged 40-56 were most likely to chose to commit to longer term five-year fixed rate deals, with 47 per cent locking in their monthly payment for this period.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 03, 2021
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 04, 2021
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 10, 2021
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

With client fairness being prioritised, should lenders still offer brokers and firms exclusive mortgage rates? 

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/