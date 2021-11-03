Nominees for the Equity Release Awards are announced

The ceremony will be returning in person in 2022 at Hilton Bankside on Thursday 27 January.

The awards support and recognise the increasing importance of the sector and the excellence of the providers and financial advisers who serve their customers within.

The nominees are as follows:

Best Financial Adviser – five or fewer advisers sponsored by Aviva

55Plus Equity Release

Laterliving now!

Unleash Equity

Best Financial Adviser – six – 19 advisers sponsored by Just

Fluent Lifetime

Stepchange Financial Solutions

Viva Retirement Solutions

Best Financial Adviser – 20+ advisers sponsored by Canada Life

Age Partnership

Key

Equity Release Supermarket

Best Individual Adviser sponsored by Pure Retirement

Sam Wickham, Clear Planning

Dennis Kreijns, Just Compare Retirement

Andrew Warby, The Equity Release Experts

Best Mortgage Club

Advise Wise

Air Club

Premier Equity Release Club

Best Distributor for Adviser Support, Training & Development sponsored by Hodge

Air Club

Premier Equity Release Club

Equity Release Associates

Best Conveyancer

Ashfords

Equilaw

Gilroy Steel

Best Surveyor

Countrywide Surveying Services

E.surv

Gateway Surveyors

Best Business Development Manager (an individual from any firm – both telephony or face to face)

Ian Gregory, Aviva

Nicola Palmer, Canada Life

Daniel Edmondson, Pure Retirement

Best Overall Provider for Lifetime Mortgages

Just

Pure Retirement

L&G Home Finance

Best Provider for Adviser Support, Training & Development

Canada Life

Just

More2Life

Best Provider for Service sponsored by Equity Release Council

Canada Life

More2Life

Pure Retirement

Best Provider for Products

Just

More2Life

Pure Retirement

Best Underwriter

Tracey O’Dell, LV=

Harsha Lander, More2Life

Paul O’Hara, Canada Life