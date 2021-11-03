Nominees for the Equity Release Awards are announced

The ceremony will be returning in person in 2022 at Hilton Bankside on Thursday 27 January.   

The awards support and recognise the increasing importance of the sector and the excellence of the providers and financial advisers who serve their customers within. 

The nominees are as follows: 

Best Financial Adviser – five or fewer advisers sponsored by Aviva 

55Plus Equity Release 

Laterliving now! 

Unleash Equity 

 

Best Financial Adviser – six – 19 advisers sponsored by Just 

Fluent Lifetime 

Stepchange Financial Solutions  

Viva Retirement Solutions 

 

Best Financial Adviser – 20+ advisers sponsored by Canada Life 

Age Partnership  

Key  

Equity Release Supermarket 

 

Best Individual Adviser sponsored by Pure Retirement 

Sam Wickham, Clear Planning  

Dennis Kreijns, Just Compare Retirement  

Andrew Warby, The Equity Release Experts 

 

Best Mortgage Club  

Advise Wise  

Air Club  

Premier Equity Release Club 

 

Best Distributor for Adviser Support, Training & Development sponsored by Hodge  

Air Club  

Premier Equity Release Club  

Equity Release Associates 

 

Best Conveyancer  

Ashfords  

Equilaw  

Gilroy Steel 

 

Best Surveyor 

Countrywide Surveying Services  

E.surv  

Gateway Surveyors 

 

Best Business Development Manager (an individual from any firm – both telephony or face to face)  

Ian Gregory, Aviva  

Nicola Palmer, Canada Life  

Daniel Edmondson, Pure Retirement 

 

Best Overall Provider for Lifetime Mortgages 

Just  

Pure Retirement  

L&G Home Finance 

 

Best Provider for Adviser Support, Training & Development  

Canada Life  

Just  

More2Life 

 

Best Provider for Service sponsored by Equity Release Council 

Canada Life  

More2Life  

Pure Retirement 

 

Best Provider for Products  

Just  

More2Life  

Pure Retirement 

 

Best Underwriter 

Tracey O’Dell, LV=  

Harsha Lander, More2Life  

Paul O’Hara, Canada Life 

 

