Nominees for the Equity Release Awards are announced

The ceremony will be returning in person in 2022 at Hilton Bankside on Thursday 27 January.
The awards support and recognise the increasing importance of the sector and the excellence of the providers and financial advisers who serve their customers within.
The nominees are as follows:
Best Financial Adviser – five or fewer advisers sponsored by Aviva
55Plus Equity Release
Laterliving now!
Unleash Equity
Best Financial Adviser – six – 19 advisers sponsored by Just
Fluent Lifetime
Stepchange Financial Solutions
Viva Retirement Solutions
Best Financial Adviser – 20+ advisers sponsored by Canada Life
Age Partnership
Key
Equity Release Supermarket
Best Individual Adviser sponsored by Pure Retirement
Sam Wickham, Clear Planning
Dennis Kreijns, Just Compare Retirement
Andrew Warby, The Equity Release Experts
Best Mortgage Club
Advise Wise
Air Club
Premier Equity Release Club
Best Distributor for Adviser Support, Training & Development sponsored by Hodge
Air Club
Premier Equity Release Club
Equity Release Associates
Best Conveyancer
Ashfords
Equilaw
Gilroy Steel
Best Surveyor
Countrywide Surveying Services
E.surv
Gateway Surveyors
Best Business Development Manager (an individual from any firm – both telephony or face to face)
Ian Gregory, Aviva
Nicola Palmer, Canada Life
Daniel Edmondson, Pure Retirement
Best Overall Provider for Lifetime Mortgages
Just
Pure Retirement
L&G Home Finance
Best Provider for Adviser Support, Training & Development
Canada Life
Just
More2Life
Best Provider for Service sponsored by Equity Release Council
Canada Life
More2Life
Pure Retirement
Best Provider for Products
Just
More2Life
Pure Retirement
Best Underwriter
Tracey O’Dell, LV=
Harsha Lander, More2Life
Paul O’Hara, Canada Life