Poll: Has first-time buyer mortgage behaviour changed?

Defaqto, meanwhile, reported that in just a week the average cost of a five per cent deposit deal rose from 2.45 per cent to 2.69 per cent after months upon months of rate cuts.
At the same time, first-time buyer mortgage searches are at their lowest point since June 2020.
This week in the Mortgage Solutions poll we want to know, are first-time buyers taking an early Christmas break from house hunting or are they simply armed with a bigger deposit to get a lower rate?
