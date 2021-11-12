Poll: Has first-time buyer mortgage behaviour changed?

Broker searches for 95 per cent mortgages are now half the volume they were when the guarantee scheme was introduced in April, according to Twenty7Tec.

Defaqto, meanwhile, reported that in just a week the average cost of a five per cent deposit deal rose from 2.45 per cent to 2.69 per cent after months upon months of rate cuts.

At the same time, first-time buyer mortgage searches are at their lowest point since June 2020.

This week in the Mortgage Solutions poll we want to know, are first-time buyers taking an early Christmas break from house hunting or are they simply armed with a bigger deposit to get a lower rate?