Broker creates AI-powered client onboarding platform

Mortgage adviser Charles Yuille has developed Mortgage Assist Pro, an artificial intelligence (AI) client onboarding platform, aiming to save brokers' time.

The Mortgage Assist Pro platform went through a soft launch period and has now fully launched to market.

It is cloud-based and just requires WiFi. It works with brokers creating a client profile using contact, employer and address details. They can then upload or drag documents supplied by clients including payslips, bank statements, employment contracts and, where applicable, company accounts and tax calculations.

The firm claims this will save brokers time spent completing mortgage document analysis, compliance, vulnerability and fraud prevention checks.

The platform then generates a compliance report in line with network and lender standards. It does not require the use of open banking as information can be extracted from the documents.

The data can be exported as a PDF, including an analysis of a client’s transactions, employed or self-employed documentation, budget, fraud detection and any vulnerabilities such as issues with gambling.

Mortgage Assist Pro costs £79.99 per month for up to 50 clients, £139.99 per month for up to 100 clients and £239.99 per month for up to 200 clients. Bespoke enterprise quotes are available and this includes technical support.

Brokers can arrange a free demo on the company website.

Charles Yuille, founder of Mortgage Assist Pro, said: “Automated document extraction is not a new concept, but the introduction of AI tailored specifically to the mortgage network and lender compliance requirements is what makes Mortgage Assist Pro really stand out. Working closely with large broker firms and networks, we have fine-tuned a platform that is simple to use and slots effortlessly into the broker role. Our software is designed to make comparison easy, highlight potential fraud concerns and make researching a case a breeze.

“Analysing client documentation manually and performing compliance and vulnerability checks can be extremely time-consuming and, if you need to hire in-house or external admin support, expensive.”

He added: “Our platform solves that. It performs all client admin and checks in a fraction of the time it would take to do them manually and generates a personalised and fully compliant client report within minutes.

“In the report, brokers can see everything they need in one place and identify any potential red flags rapidly. Mortgage Assist Pro has been launched to help brokers work smarter, not harder, crucial in helping their businesses grow.”