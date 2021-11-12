Voting for Natwest’s Local Hero Mortgage Awards closes 19 November

Mortgage brokers have one week left to submit their nominations for Natwest’s third Local Hero Mortgage Awards.

Voting for the awards that celebrate brokers who have supported their local communities through advice, outreach and advocacy closes on 19 November.

Firms that have yet to enter should contact their local Natwest BDM to find out how to vote.

Award categories are split into 13 local regions and shortlisted firms of all sizes will compete against others in their locality.

Natwest’s intermediary mortgage team will judge the nominees using the key areas of environment, inclusivity, wellbeing, charity and community.

Winning firms will evidence how they contribute to limiting climate change and show how they support local charitable or social initiatives in their local community.

In the workplace, firms should have programs or policies to encourage inclusivity and the representation of diverse groups across gender, race and ethnicity, ability and disability, religion, culture, age and sexual orientation.

In the wellbeing category, the judges will reward firms that have shown flexibility and empathy towards the needs of their staff and customers over the last 12 months.

Within the community bracket, companies should show how they have supported or made a positive contribution to its local community, with supporting customer testimonials.

Luke Christodoulides (pictured), Natwest’s head of corporate accounts, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Natwest Intermediary Solutions Local Hero Mortgage Awards again in March 2022. This is an event we’re proud of, as the principles of the scheme and the judging process mirror those set out in the purpose of the bank.

“We believe that this award scheme has set the benchmark for excellence to identify and reward those who have led by example and genuinely made a difference to their communities. Good luck in the 2022 Awards.”

The awards will take place next year on 10 March at The Town Hall in Birmingham.