You are here: Home - News -

News

Voting for Natwest’s Local Hero Mortgage Awards closes 19 November

by:
  • 12/11/2021
  • 0
Voting for Natwest’s Local Hero Mortgage Awards closes 19 November
Mortgage brokers have one week left to submit their nominations for Natwest’s third Local Hero Mortgage Awards.

 

Voting for the awards that celebrate brokers who have supported their local communities through advice, outreach and advocacy closes on 19 November.

Firms that have yet to enter should contact their local Natwest BDM to find out how to vote.

Award categories are split into 13 local regions and shortlisted firms of all sizes will compete against others in their locality.

Natwest’s intermediary mortgage team will judge the nominees using the key areas of environment, inclusivity, wellbeing, charity and community.

Winning firms will evidence how they contribute to limiting climate change and show how they support local charitable or social initiatives in their local community.

In the workplace, firms should have programs or policies to encourage inclusivity and the representation of diverse groups across gender, race and ethnicity, ability and disability, religion, culture, age and sexual orientation.

In the wellbeing category, the judges will reward firms that have shown flexibility and empathy towards the needs of their staff and customers over the last 12 months.

Within the community bracket, companies should show how they have supported or made a positive contribution to its local community, with supporting customer testimonials.

Luke Christodoulides (pictured), Natwest’s head of corporate accounts, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Natwest Intermediary Solutions Local Hero Mortgage Awards again in March 2022. This is an event we’re proud of, as the principles of the scheme and the judging process mirror those set out in the purpose of the bank.

“We believe that this award scheme has set the benchmark for excellence to identify and reward those who have led by example and genuinely made a difference to their communities. Good luck in the 2022 Awards.”

The awards will take place next year on 10 March at The Town Hall in Birmingham.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

With client fairness being prioritised, should lenders still offer brokers and firms exclusive mortgage rates? 

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.