Mesa Financial appoints Dee Ganesharajah as senior associate

Mortgage brokerage Mesa Financial has appointed Dee Ganesharajah as senior associate.

Ganesharajah (pictured) joins Mesa with over 10 years of experience in the mortgage industry. She has worked with ultra-high net worth individuals at Dynamo, SPF and John Charcol. Ganesharajah also spent over three and half years at Nationwide, most recently as a mortgage consultant.

James McGregor, director of Mesa Financial, said: “We are delighted to welcome Dee to the growing team at Mesa. Her experience in finding tailor made financial solutions for high net worth individuals brings value to our clients.”

Ganesharajah added: “I am thrilled to join this rapidly expanding business. I know there are great things ahead for this company and I am looking forward to being part of it.”