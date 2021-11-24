CHL Mortgages appoints BDM for South West England and Wales

CHL Mortgages, the intermediary-only specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender, has appointed Stephen Wrigley as business development manager (BDM) to cover the South West of England and Wales.

Wrigley (pictured) has over 20 years’ experience working within financial services and spent time as both an employed and self-employed mortgage adviser early in his career. He has since held BDM positions with UCB, TSB and Precise Mortgages, joining CHL Mortgages from the latter after six years.

Ross Turrell, commercial director, said: “Stephen joins us at an exciting time on our journey, bringing with him a wealth of experience which means he is ideally placed to understand the needs of our intermediary partners and deliver the professionalism, insight and support which will make a real impact for both clients and to the intermediary.

“The specialist BTL market continues to generate a vast amount of interest from landlords who are looking to expand and/or diversify their portfolios.

“With competition heating up from a product perspective, and aligned with increased market complexity, the value of a good BDM has never been so important, and we are delighted to have secured someone of Stephen’s calibre.”

CHL Mortgages relaunched its proposition with a select panel of distributors in May 2021 and has since implemented a phased approach to growing its distribution channels to include many of the industry’s leading networks, mortgage clubs and intermediary brands.

CHL’s product range is available to first-time landlords, portfolio landlords and limited companies covering a variety of BTL investment vehicles including HMOs and MUFBs.