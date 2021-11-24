You are here: Home - News -

News

CHL Mortgages appoints BDM for South West England and Wales

by:
  • 24/11/2021
  • 0
CHL Mortgages appoints BDM for South West England and Wales
CHL Mortgages, the intermediary-only specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender, has appointed Stephen Wrigley as business development manager (BDM) to cover the South West of England and Wales.

 

Wrigley (pictured) has over 20 years’ experience working within financial services and spent time as both an employed and self-employed mortgage adviser early in his career. He has since held BDM positions with UCB, TSB and Precise Mortgages, joining CHL Mortgages from the latter after six years.

Ross Turrell, commercial director, said: “Stephen joins us at an exciting time on our journey, bringing with him a wealth of experience which means he is ideally placed to understand the needs of our intermediary partners and deliver the professionalism, insight and support which will make a real impact for both clients and to the intermediary.

“The specialist BTL market continues to generate a vast amount of interest from landlords who are looking to expand and/or diversify their portfolios.

“With competition heating up from a product perspective, and aligned with increased market complexity, the value of a good BDM has never been so important, and we are delighted to have secured someone of Stephen’s calibre.”

CHL Mortgages relaunched its proposition with a select panel of distributors in May 2021 and has since implemented a phased approach to growing its distribution channels to include many of the industry’s leading networks, mortgage clubs and intermediary brands.

CHL’s product range is available to first-time landlords, portfolio landlords and limited companies covering a variety of BTL investment vehicles including HMOs and MUFBs.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

Are FTBs taking an early Christmas break from house hunting or are they simply armed with a bigger deposit?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.