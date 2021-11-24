You are here: Home - News -

West One Loans cuts BTL green mortgage rates and refreshes large loan products

by:
  • 24/11/2021
West One Loans has reduced the rates in its green buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage range and brought out limited edition large loan products for standard, houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFB).

 

In its green BTL mortgage range its two-year fixed rate at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) stands at 2.99 per cent, down from 3.04 per cent, whilst its five-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV has fallen from 3.09 per cent to 3.04 per cent.

At the 70 per cent LTV tier, its two-year fixed rate is now 3.04 per cent, down from 3.09 per cent, and its five-year fixed rate has decreased from 3.24 per cent to 3.09 per cent.

The lender has also added limited edition large loan products for standard and HMO properties, with five-year fixed rates starting from 3.07 per cent. It comes with a 1.5 per cent product fee and is available for loans between £350,000 and £1m.

Limited large loan products are also available for HMOs and MUFBs up to six bedrooms, with five-year fixed rates beginning  from 3.38 per cent. Products come with a 1.75 per cent product fee and loans between £350,00 and £1m can be accessed.

West One Loans has also improved its criteria and will now consider new build properties up to 75 per cent LTV without prior referral, up from 70 per cent LTV before.

Andrew Ferguson (pictured), managing director for West One Loans BTL division, said: “These new products and rate changes support our aspiration to become the ‘go-to option’ for brokers in the BTL arena.

“Our continued focus on service delivery and common-sense underwriting, aligned with these product changes, mean we are well placed to support our broker partners and their landlord clients as we move toward the end of the year.”

